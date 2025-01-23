Jaguars close to hiring new head coach

The Jacksonville Jaguars are close to hiring a new head coach, and it appears that they are getting the guy they wanted all along.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen is in Jacksonville to work out a deal with the Jaguars to become their next head coach, according to multiple reports. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said no deal is done between Coen and the Jaguars, but the fact that Coen traveled to Jacksonville to discuss a deal is a clear indication that it will likely get done.

The deal is not done with the #Jaguars. But for Liam Coen to be in the building in Jacksonville, speaking with the #Jaguars about their HC job days after agreeing to an extension… it's clear he's the favorite to be their next coach. https://t.co/Dsixt5NYf7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 23, 2025

ESPN’s Adam Schefter added that the Buccaneers have tried and failed to get in contact with Coen throughout the day Thursday.

Buccaneers have had no contact today with Liam Coen or his representation. The team has made multiple efforts to reach him and has not. Coen is in Jacksonville discussing a deal to become the head coach. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 23, 2025

This is a huge shift for Coen, who had pulled out of consideration for the Jaguars job a day earlier and agreed to a new contract to stay with the Buccaneers.

What changed?

The answer likely has to do with the Jaguars firing Trent Baalke later in the day. It is pretty obvious that Coen had reservations about working with Baalke, but once that obstacle was out of the way, he was willing to return to the table with the Jaguars.

Coen was seemingly Jacksonville’s preferred choice all along. The 39-year-old oversaw a big improvement in the Buccaneers offense in 2024, as the unit ranked third in total passing yards and fourth in total rushing yards. The hope is that Coen might be able to unlock something in Trevor Lawrence the same way he did with Baker Mayfield.

This move likely will not sit well with the Buccaneers. In the end, Coen appears set to get a head coaching job on the terms he wanted, while the Jaguars land the coach they were hoping to get all along.