Jaguars losing notable coach to college ranks

With the Jacksonville Jaguars’ season going belly-up, one of their coaches is locking in a new job.

Kennesaw State announced on Sunday that they are hiring Jerry Mack as their new head football coach. Mack is set to replace Brian Bohannon, who had led the program since its inception in 2013 but was fired weeks ago.

We're proud to announce Jerry Mack as the second head coach of Kennesaw State Football! https://t.co/D5PIEcv3CH #GoldStandard | #SeeUs pic.twitter.com/ILbZaqHd3N — Kennesaw State Football (@kennesawstfb) December 1, 2024

The 44-year-old Mack currently serves as the running backs coach of the Jaguars. He is only in his first season in Jacksonville though and has two decades of experience in the college ranks (most recently as head coach of North Carolina Central, then as offensive coordinator of Rice, and finally as RBs coach at Tennessee).

Jacksonville lost again on Sunday (23-20 to the Houston Texans) and now find themselves tied for the worst record in the NFL at 2-10. As such, it is not very surprising that Mack, who has presided over a bottom-10 rushing offense this season, has decided to take a job elsewhere. He has some big shoes to fill at Kennesaw State though, especially since his predecessor Bohannon had a very strong reputation at the university.