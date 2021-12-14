Jaguars owner had message for coaches about media leaks

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been left reeling after a bombshell report about Urban Meyer’s treatment of players and staff. A new report indicates that those coaches heard from ownership, but that message sounded more like Meyer’s than anything else.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan addressed the team’s coaching staff in person after the report about Meyer went public on Saturday, according to NFL reporter Josina Anderson. While Khan expressed his support for the coaching staff, he made clear he disliked the report going public and warned coaches against leaking stories to the media.

This might not have been the message Jaguars coaches were hoping to hear. While it wasn’t quite as blunt as Meyer’s message on Sunday, it doesn’t sound like it was particularly encouraging, either.

Meyer reportedly called his assistant coaches “losers,” which Meyer essentially confirmed himself. It’s especially jarring coming from Meyer, who has won just two NFL games as a head coach. The assistants probably would have liked more backing from Khan than they may have received.

Photo: Oct 17, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan (Shahid Khan) watches from the sidelines during an NFL International Series game against the Miami Dolphins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports