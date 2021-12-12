Urban Meyer issues threat to source of Jaguars leaks

The Jacksonville Jaguars were blown out again on Sunday, and Urban Meyer could not have looked more defeated after the game. However, the coach did feel fiery enough to issue a threat related to the recent stories that have come out about him and the team.

After his team’s 20-0 loss to the Tennessee Titans, Meyer was asked what can be done to fix the compounding issues the Jaguars seem to have. He made reference to Saturday’s report about the dysfunction between him and his players and coaching staff. Meyer called it “garbage” that information is being leaked. He said any member of the team who acts as a source will be fired on the spot.

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer on fixing what's wrong: "What's the answer? Starting leaking some information or nonsense? That's garbage. … If there is a source, then that source is unemployed. I mean, within seconds." — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 12, 2021

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network published a report on Saturday that outlined some of the issues Meyer and the Jaguars have had in recent weeks. He wrote about an alleged argument Meyer had with veteran wide receiver Marvin Jones. The report also claimed Meyer has called his assistant coaches “losers” and challenged their resumes. Meyer has since confirmed that he’s hard on his coaching staff, though he denied calling them “losers.” He also said the argument with Jones never happened.

Also, Urban Meyer denied that there was a confrontation with Marvin Jones, or calling coaches losers, but conceded that he's hard on his staff—which, truth be told, has always been the case regardless of where he's been. https://t.co/TLJmS9TTFM — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 12, 2021

Meyer was so disgusted after Jacksonville’s loss on Sunday that he barely shook Mike Vrabel’s hand (video here). He also gave a one-word answer when a reporter pointed out how bad the Jaguars’ offensive line has played.

A reporter tells #Jaguars HC Urban Meyer that his offensive line is not playing up to how much they’re getting paid. Meyer: “Yeah.”pic.twitter.com/c3ZGsoPQqe — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 12, 2021

It’s hard to imagine things getting much worse in Jacksonville.

Photo: Joseph Maiorana-USA Today Sports