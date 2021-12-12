Urban Meyer surprisingly confirms one piece of bombshell report

Urban Meyer was the subject of an unflattering report on Saturday, and the Jacksonville Jaguars coach has surprisingly admitted that some of what was written is true.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network wrote on Saturday that Meyer has had numerous run-ins with players and coaches in recent weeks. The coach reportedly had an argument with Marvin Jones that led to the veteran wide receiver storming out of Jacksonville’s team facility. Meyer is also said to have challenged his assistant coaches by calling them “losers” and asking what they have ever won.

On Sunday, Jay Glazer of FOX Sports said he spoke with Meyer about the report. Meyer denied that he had a heated argument with Jones, but he admitted to ripping into his assistant coaches.

The Lions were hit hard this week with positive COVID-19 tests, how many players will be out today? Also, what is the latest with Urban Meyer and the Jaguars? @JayGlazer breaks it all down: pic.twitter.com/yDawZcd3mi — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 12, 2021

“That part he denied, but there’s another part also that he got after his assistant coaches and Urban didn’t deny that part,” Glazer said. “He said, ‘Yes, absolutely. I’m hard on my coaches. I get on them.'”

There’s nothing wrong with a head coach reprimanding his assistants. The problem is the way Meyer reportedly went about it. Meyer has just two wins as an NFL coach, but Pelissero said he “(challenged) each coach individually to explain when they’ve ever won and (forced) them to defend their résumés.” That’s a concerning approach, especially for a coach who has only won at the college level.

Even with Meyer’s surprising admission, it does not sound like the Jaguars are prepared to make a coaching change at this time. Should Meyer wind up on the hot seat, we know of one surprising candidate to watch.

