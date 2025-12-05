Jahmyr Gibbs hits Daron Bland with the nastiest ankle-breaker of the season

Jahmyr Gibbs gave Daron Bland the DeAndre Hopkins-on-DeAngelo Hall treatment this week.

During his team’s “Thursday Night Football” showdown against the Dallas Cowboys, the Detroit Lions star running back Gibbs hit the Cowboys cornerback Bland with one of the most ruthless ankle-breakers that you will ever see. It was in the third quarter at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. that Gibbs committed his act of cruelty.

On a 3rd-and-8 play from the Lions’ 34-yard line, Gibbs got loose for a short completion by the Dallas sideline. He then hit the brakes and changed directions, leaving Bland (who was in hot pursuit) to cruelly touch earth.

Sonic the ankle breaker



Have a look at another angle of the play.

Jahmyr Gibbs put him on SKATES #TNFonPrime



Gibbs continued on his dream season during the “TNF” matchup against the Cowboys. He finished with 43 rushing yards and three total rushing touchdowns to go along with seven catches for 77 yards as the Lions won by a final score of 44-30.

Meanwhile, the former All-Pro Bland has done some winning this year, particularly when it comes to his finances. But during Thursday’s game against the Lions, it was nothing but losing for both Bland and the Cowboys at large.