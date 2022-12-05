Jaire Alexander takes shot at ex-teammate

The Green Bay Packers got a much-needed win on Sunday, but cornerback Jaire Alexander was still stewing over one play he got beaten on.

Alexander got burned on a 56-yard reception by Chicago Bears receiver Equanimeous St. Brown in Green Bay’s 28-19 win, and it did not sit well with the cornerback. While he gave St. Brown credit for the catch, he added that the wide receiver was a “scrub” and he could not believe he had given up the play.

Jaire Alexander on what he thought after giving up that 56-yard catch to former teammate Equanimeous St. Brown: "Nothing. Man, he a scrub. I can’t believe I let him catch that on me. But hat’s off to him because he did make a good catch." — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) December 4, 2022

The Packers drafted St. Brown in 2018, but he caught just one touchdown in three seasons and failed to make much of an impression in Green Bay. He seems to have a new lease on life after resurfacing with the Bears this year, where he has been a decent secondary contributor.

Alexander is not afraid to say what is on his mind, which has gotten him in trouble before. Some may not like hearing him call an ex-teammate a “scrub,” but to the victors go the spoils.