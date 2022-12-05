 Skip to main content
Jaire Alexander takes shot at ex-teammate

December 4, 2022
by Grey Papke
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) walks off the field during training camp on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis.

The Green Bay Packers got a much-needed win on Sunday, but cornerback Jaire Alexander was still stewing over one play he got beaten on.

Alexander got burned on a 56-yard reception by Chicago Bears receiver Equanimeous St. Brown in Green Bay’s 28-19 win, and it did not sit well with the cornerback. While he gave St. Brown credit for the catch, he added that the wide receiver was a “scrub” and he could not believe he had given up the play.

The Packers drafted St. Brown in 2018, but he caught just one touchdown in three seasons and failed to make much of an impression in Green Bay. He seems to have a new lease on life after resurfacing with the Bears this year, where he has been a decent secondary contributor.

Alexander is not afraid to say what is on his mind, which has gotten him in trouble before. Some may not like hearing him call an ex-teammate a “scrub,” but to the victors go the spoils.

