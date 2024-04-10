NFL teams allegedly made illegal contact with 1 standout UFL player

Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates of the UFL has recently gotten himself on the NFL radar. His coach Mike Nolan issued a warning against teams trying to contact Bates too early.

Bates made waves late last month when he comfortably connected on a 64-yard field goal to win a game for the Panthers.

The successful 64-yarder was Bates’ second successful attempt after the first one was wiped away. The opposing St. Louis Battlehawks had called a timeout to try to ice Bates on attempt no. 1 — but it didn’t work.

JAKE BATES WITH A 64 YARD GAME WINNING FIELD GOAL WOW 🔥 pic.twitter.com/soc7XSPL9K — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) March 30, 2024

The field goal was Bates’ first since high school. He was used exclusively as a kickoff specialist in college while playing for Arkansas and Texas State.

One week later, Bates proved his kicking prowess wasn’t a fluke by converting a 62-yard field goal for the Panthers.

It’s no surprise that there’s rumored NFL interest in Bates. But his Panthers coach knows NFL teams aren’t allowed to contact his star kicker just yet.

Nolan alleged to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press that some NFL teams have been “trying to make efforts” to prematurely contact Bates.

“With Jake, somehow some of them are trying to make efforts to do that, to be honest with you, and hopefully that backs off a little bit because that’s not — they’re not supposed to do that,” said Nolan.

NFL teams are barred from contacting UFL players or their agents until the end of the UFL season.

Nolan said that he sees Bates and the rest of his players like his own kids. Nolan added that he wants nothing more than to see Bates get a shot to make an NFL roster. However, the Michigan coach wants his player to focus on the UFL season first and play well enough to keep NFL teams interested until season’s end.

