Jakobi Meyers keeps getting linked to 1 team after trade request

Jakobi Meyers has asked the Las Vegas Raiders to trade him, and the veteran wide receiver was immediately linked to one team after the news surfaced on Monday.

Meyers has requested a trade from the Raiders after his attempts to secure a new contract were unsuccessful. The team reportedly values Meyers and has no plans to move him at this time, though that could change with the right offer.

One team that would likely welcome another playmaker at the wide receiver position is the New England Patriots. Meyers spent the first four seasons of his career with the Patriots and was a productive player before he signed with the Raiders as a free agent in 2023.

Would the Patriots have interest in bringing Meyers back? Some members of the local media view it as a possibility:

The only Patriots wideouts in the post-Brady era with more than 800 yards in a season are Jakobi Meyers in 2021 and Jakobi Meyers in 2022. And he's coming off an 87-1,027-4 for Vegas last year. I'd make that call. https://t.co/7l9xO5MKr3 — Zack Cox (@zm_cox) August 25, 2025

Meyers is still only 28 years old and had 87 catches for 1,027 yards last year, both career highs.



In 2021, with Josh McDaniels and Mac Jones in New England, he had 83 catches.



The Patriots should make a hard run to bring him back! https://t.co/zOgaw1nWOh — Jon Lyons (@TheRealJonLyons) August 25, 2025

Meyers signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He had 700-plus yards receiving each year from 2020-2022 and was arguably the only useful player New England had at the position in the years after Tom Brady’s departure.

Meyers, 28, is due $10.76 million in the final year of his contract this season. The Patriots have nearly $60 million in salary cap space, so they could easily afford the remainder of Meyers’ contract. The question is whether Mike Vrabel and company want Meyers and how much they would be willing to pay.