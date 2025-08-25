Larry Brown Sports

Jakobi Meyers keeps getting linked to 1 team after trade request

Jakobi Meyers smiling after a game
Dec 14, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) smiles after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Jakobi Meyers has asked the Las Vegas Raiders to trade him, and the veteran wide receiver was immediately linked to one team after the news surfaced on Monday.

Meyers has requested a trade from the Raiders after his attempts to secure a new contract were unsuccessful. The team reportedly values Meyers and has no plans to move him at this time, though that could change with the right offer.

One team that would likely welcome another playmaker at the wide receiver position is the New England Patriots. Meyers spent the first four seasons of his career with the Patriots and was a productive player before he signed with the Raiders as a free agent in 2023.

Would the Patriots have interest in bringing Meyers back? Some members of the local media view it as a possibility:

Meyers signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He had 700-plus yards receiving each year from 2020-2022 and was arguably the only useful player New England had at the position in the years after Tom Brady’s departure.

Meyers, 28, is due $10.76 million in the final year of his contract this season. The Patriots have nearly $60 million in salary cap space, so they could easily afford the remainder of Meyers’ contract. The question is whether Mike Vrabel and company want Meyers and how much they would be willing to pay.

.
