Top free-agent WR Jakobi Meyers signs with AFC team

The Las Vegas Raiders landed a new starting quarterback when they signed Jimmy Garoppolo on Monday, and they have added a top wide receiver to the mix as well.

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has agreed to sign with the Raiders, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. The deal is worth $33 million over three years with $21 million guaranteed.

Meyers, 26, was widely considered to be the best receiver available in a fairly weak free-agent class. ESPN’s Mike Reiss recently reported that Meyers was in line for a deal worth in the range of $15 million per year. Either his value was overestimated, or Meyers signed a team-friendly deal with Las Vegas.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels was the offensive coordinator in New England for the first three years Meyers was there, so that familiarity may have played a role in the 26-year-old’s decision.

Meyers caught 67 passes for 804 yards and a career-high six touchdowns last season. Ironically, he committed one of the worst blunders in NFL history in a game against the Raiders (video here). His new team obviously did not hold that against him.