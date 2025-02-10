Epic Jalen Hurts ad went viral after Eagles won Super Bowl

Jordan Brand put Jalen Hurts’ haters on notice after the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback led the team to a Super Bowl victory.

Hurts silenced his critics with a standout performance in the Eagles’ 40-22 Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. Hurts went 17/22 for 221 yards with 2 touchdowns and an interception.

The 26-year-old QB also rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, making up for a surprisingly ineffective game from Saquon Barkley. What was not a surprise was that Hurts was named Super Bowl MVP for his dual-threat performance.

After the game, Jordan Brand released a 30-second ad directed at Hurts’ critics.

“Hate that you said he wasn’t a top-10 quarterback?” the commercial’s narrator said. “Hate that you said he couldn’t throw the ball? Hate that he got over when push came to shove? Hate that he always says the right things? Hate that in your all-knowing, armchair wisdom, you were sure he would come up short?

“Hate that you got it wrong?”

Jordan just released this Jalen Hurts commercial and it’s 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0zMoiDti1R — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 10, 2025

Hurts has had to answer questions about his passing ability all season long. While the Eagles QB will never sling passes like Patrick Mahomes, he showed enough poise and skill on Sunday needed to become a Super Bowl-winning QB.

Earlier this season, Jordan Brand paid off a fine the NFL imposed on Hurts for violating the league’s uniform policy. Hurts returned the favor by stepping up big in the Super Bowl, making sure Jordan’s ad did not go to waste.