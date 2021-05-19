Jalen Hurts embraces Eagles’ quarterback competition

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is saying all the right things when it comes to facing a position battle in training camp.

The Eagles have been adamant that Hurts must earn the starting job against the likes of veteran Joe Flacco despite the team seemingly clearing the role for him by trading Carson Wentz to Indianapolis. The second-year quarterback on Wednesday insisted that he’s fine with this arrangement.

“No one is above that,” Hurts said, via Josh Alper of ProFootballTalk. “Everybody’s got to go to work. Rent is due every day. It’s always been that way for me. Always been a get better mentality every day. Grow every day, be a better leader every day, be a better quarterback every day. When that rent’s due, I don’t plan on missing payments.”

That has to be what the Eagles want to hear from Hurts. Still, few have any doubts that he’ll end up getting the job. After last year’s late-season cameo, combined with the fact that he clearly has fans in the organization, he’s the heavy favorite. It’s pretty much impossible to see how Flacco beats him out, but at least Hurts isn’t complacent anyway.