Jalen Hurts pays tribute to Tim Tebow after scoring on jump pass

Jalen Hurts scored on the play Tim Tebow made famous, and he celebrated with a tribute to the former Heisman Trophy winner.

The Philadelphia Eagles scored on their first two possessions of their game against the Washington Commanders on “Monday Night Football” in Week 10. Their second TD came on a 6-yard pass from Hurts to Dallas Goedert on a jump pass.

Tebow used to run that play to perfection during his college career at Florida.

So after scoring on the play, Hurts did the Heisman Trophy pose.

Hurts never won the Heisman, but Tebow did in 2007. Hurts’ best finish came in 2019 when he finished second to Joe Burrow after transferring from Alabama to Oklahoma.