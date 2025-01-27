 Skip to main content
Jalen Hurts goes viral for his victory cigar and outfit

January 27, 2025
by Steve DelVecchio
Jalen Hurts has led the Philadelphia Eagles to a second Super Bowl appearance in three years, and the star quarterback looked like a man who knew exactly how to celebrate after Sunday’s game.

Hurts and the Eagles beat the Washington Commanders 55-23 in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. Hurts finished 20/28 for 246 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. He also rushed for three scores.

Following the win, Hurts celebrated with a massive victory cigar. The quarterback was spotted in the locker room lighting up his stogie while wearing a backwards hat with a shirt tucked into his pleated khaki pants.

The photo went viral for obvious reasons:

Hurts also drew attention for his pregame outfit, which was very similar:

There were some concerns about Hurts’ knee leading up to the NFC Championship Game, but he appeared to be plenty healthy. He will now have two weeks to rest up before a rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs, who beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl two years ago.