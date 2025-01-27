Jalen Hurts goes viral for his victory cigar and outfit

Jalen Hurts has led the Philadelphia Eagles to a second Super Bowl appearance in three years, and the star quarterback looked like a man who knew exactly how to celebrate after Sunday’s game.

Hurts and the Eagles beat the Washington Commanders 55-23 in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. Hurts finished 20/28 for 246 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. He also rushed for three scores.

Following the win, Hurts celebrated with a massive victory cigar. The quarterback was spotted in the locker room lighting up his stogie while wearing a backwards hat with a shirt tucked into his pleated khaki pants.

The photo went viral for obvious reasons:

Jalen Hurts lighting his victory cigar: pic.twitter.com/gMYozaFOOW — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) January 27, 2025

Hurts also drew attention for his pregame outfit, which was very similar:

Dressed like the special guest “boyfriend” on a 90s black sitcom. https://t.co/1wGAYYDw2C — Chris Alan (@ChrisAlanComedy) January 26, 2025

There were some concerns about Hurts’ knee leading up to the NFC Championship Game, but he appeared to be plenty healthy. He will now have two weeks to rest up before a rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs, who beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl two years ago.