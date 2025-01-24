Jalen Hurts gives notable update on his knee injury

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has every intention of playing in the NFC Championship, but he might be somewhat limited.

Hurts told reporters Friday that his injured left knee has been “progressing” ahead of the NFC Championship against the Washington Commanders. However, Hurts admitted that he will likely wear a knee brace on Sunday for added stability.

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts on his knee: "It's been progressing, like coach said." Asked if he'll wear a brace Sunday, he said, "I anticipate so." — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 24, 2025

It remains to be seen how much Hurts’ knee is a factor in the NFC Championship. While he returned to last Sunday’s win over the Rams in the Divisional round, he did not look especially mobile, though some of that may have also been related to the weather. He finished the game and never seemed likely to miss Sunday’s showdown with the Commanders.

The Commanders’ defensive coordinator has sent a pretty firm warning to Hurts about how the quarterback will be treated Sunday. One has to wonder if that will weigh on Hurts’ mind as well.