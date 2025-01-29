Troubling stat about Jalen Milroe goes viral at Senior Bowl

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe drew some mixed reviews during the first day of Senior Bowl practice on Monday, and there seems to be less consensus than ever about where he will be drafted.

Several members of the media who were in attendance at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala., noted how Milroe struggled with his accuracy on Day 1. For one stretch during 1-on-1 drills, Milroe failed to complete a pass on eight straight throws.

WDSU’s Fletcher Mackel observed that Milroe “really struggled passing,” especially amid the 0/8 stretch.

Other reporters shared clips from the practice that showed Milroe failing to deliver accurate passes. At one point, he skipped a ball in front of a receiver during a routine drill with no pass rush and no defense.

Jalen Milroe one-hops this one pic.twitter.com/OpkFr1ptBs — Wyatt Fulton (@FultonW_) January 28, 2025

Milroe also threw an interception during 1-on-1 drills between wide receivers and defensive backs. There was no pass rush, though part of the responsibility during that portion is on the wide receiver to win his matchup.

One day of Senior Bowl practice is not going to make or break a player’s draft stock, but Milroe definitely did himself no favors on Monday.

Most talent evaluators believe there is a huge drop off in this year’s draft from Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, who are consensus first-round picks, to quarterbacks like Milroe and Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart, who are among the next tier. Even the director of the Senior Bowl had a troubling assessment of this year’s QB class.