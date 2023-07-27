 Skip to main content
Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field with injury

July 27, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Jalen Ramsey at practice

Jun 6, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) looks on during mandatory minicamp at the Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins defensive back Jalen Ramsey suffered a potentially serious injury during practice on Thursday.

Ramsey went down and grabbed his left knee on a play where he was covering star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network. The 28-year-old was evaluated by trainers on the sideline before being carted to the locker room.

The Dolphins acquired Ramsey in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams back in March. Ironically, Hill expressed his excitement over the move with a tweet about how much more fun practice would be.

Ramsey had 88 tackles and 4 interceptions last season. The six-time Pro Bowl cornerback is still one of the best players in the game at his position. Hopefully the injury turns out to be nothing serious.

