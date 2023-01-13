 Skip to main content
Jalen Ramsey sparks speculation about future with cryptic tweet

January 13, 2023
by Grey Papke
Jalen Ramsey in pads

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey raised some questions about his future with a cryptic tweet he sent early Friday.

Ramsey posted a series of images of himself in the Rams’ final game of the season against the Seattle Seahawks, a game that saw him intercept two passes in an overtime loss. The defensive back’s caption seemed to suggest that he may have played his final game with the team.

“It is what it is! It was what it was! If that’s the end, I went out wit a BANG!” Ramsey wrote.

Ramsey’s caption sparked plenty of speculation, as there were not any rumors that the defensive back might be on his way out of Los Angeles. It was not clear if Ramsey wants to leave, or if he simply feels he may be a cap casualty for a Rams team that will likely have to free up some money during the offseason.

The 28-year-old had a down season by his standards in 2022, though he still picked off four passes while playing in all 17 games. He is owed $17 million in base salary for next season, though his release is unlikely due to the major cap hit the Rams would accrue in doing so.

