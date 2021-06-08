Jalen Ramsey is not happy about Rams not pursuing Julio Jones

There might be some NFL players a bit perplexed that their teams failed to land Julio Jones from the Atlanta Falcons. Jalen Ramsey is one of them.

Ramsey tweeted Sunday questioning why the Los Angeles Rams had not given up what it took to get a “generational talent.” Ramsey added that acquiring Jones would have made the Rams “unstoppable” and was clearly frustrated at the Rams being reported as out of the running.

Imma have myself a good Sunday but this is all it took for a generational guy & we were “out” of the Julio sweepstakes!? Wow we woulda been unstoppable forreal with all them weapons lol! Julio to the 615 fye tho! https://t.co/MGp8HxbyKl — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) June 6, 2021

On paper, this reaction makes sense. The Tennessee Titans only needed to part with a second- and fourth-round pick to land Jones. That said, there’s a reason for that. The Falcons were desperate to get Jones’ $15.3 million salary off the books, and compromising on that part of the deal was not an option. According to OverTheCap, the Rams only have slightly more than $7 million in cap space available, so they would have had to do some serious maneuvering to make a Jones acquisition possible.

The Rams and several other teams had the same reason for shying away from a Jones trade. That might not satisfy Ramsey, but it’s still a business, after all.