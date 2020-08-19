Jalen Ramsey planning on contract from Rams?

Jalen Ramsey is entering the final year of his rookie contract, but the star cornerback seems confident that the Los Angeles Rams are going to sign him to a long-term extension.

The latest episode of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” that aired on Tuesday night showed Ramsey hunting for houses in the Los Angeles area. That is almost certainly an indication that negotiations between him and the Rams have trended in the right direction.

More hints for Rams CB Jalen Ramsey and his contract situation…”Hard Knocks” shows him house-hunting in the LA area. Nobody doubts Ramsey’s desire to be in LA long-term…it’s about making it all work financially and perhaps that starts with an Aaron Donald restructure. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 19, 2020

Ramsey also said during the episode that the day he was traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Rams was “one of the best days of my life.”

“Probably one of the best days of my life.” That’s Ramsey on his trade to LA, in sequence showing him looking at the 31-acre mountainside property. “I hope LA will be a forever home for me.” — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 19, 2020

Ramsey will make $13.7 million under the fifth-year option of his rookie contract this season. The Rams have shelled out big money to players like Aaron Donald and Jared Goff, and they would not have traded two first-round picks to the Jaguars for Ramsey last season if they did not plan to do the same with him. The All-Pro corner said months ago that he has no intention of holding out this summer.

While he flamboyantly campaigned for a new contract during his time in Jacksonville, Ramsey said his disagreements with the Jags were about a lack of respect. He obviously feels differently about the Rams’ front office.