Jalen Ramsey fuels more trade rumors with deleted tweets

There has been a lot of talk since the regular season ended about the Los Angeles Rams potentially parting ways with Jalen Ramsey. If they do, the star cornerback thinks they would be making a huge mistake.

Ramsey sparked speculation about his future when he sent a tweet indicating that Week 18 may have been his final game with the Rams. On Friday, the five-time Pro Bowl corner sent a tweet calling out “Twitter GMs” who have been discussing possible trades involving him.

Ramsey deleted the tweet, but not before several people screenshotted it.

“Y’all Twitter GMs be talkin all that trade shid, gone be f—ed up if it happen fr … better be careful what you wish for!” Ramsey wrote (edited by LBS for profanity). “Best corner to walk into 2 organizations & that’s a fact!”

That was not the only tweet Ramsey sent and deleted. At around the same time he ranted about the trade rumors, Ramsey decided to give a shoutout to his former Florida State teammate Derwin James.

Some interpreted that as a hint from Ramsey that he may want to be traded to James’ team, the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ramsey, 28, had four interceptions in 17 games this season. He is owed $17 million in base salary next season, and the Rams are facing a difficult salary cap situation. If teams are interested in trading for Ramsey, L.A. will probably listen.