Ex-Chiefs star defends Eric Bieniemy against LeSean McCoy criticism

LeSean McCoy made headlines again this week for his harsh criticism of Eric Bieniemy, and another former Kansas City Chiefs player has come to the coach’s defense.

McCoy, who played for the Chiefs for one season in 2019, has bashed Bieniemy on numerous occasions. The former Pro Bowl running back’s latest rant (video here) came after Bieniemy was named the offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders. McCoy questioned whether Bieniemy can succeed without Andy Reid and said Bieniemy had “nothing to do with the passing game at all” in Kansas City.

Former Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles disagrees with McCoy. Charles, who was one of the most explosive playmakers in the league and made four Pro Bowls during his time in Kansas City, took to Twitter with some high praise for Bieniemy.

I have to disagree with you Shady. Bieniemy Coach me 4 years I learned so many thing for EB and I still keep in contact with him a great husband and father. He deserves to be a head coach. https://t.co/P5Tym1BBd4 — Jamaal Charles (@jamaalcharles) February 21, 2023

McCoy said last year that Bieniemy has not landed a head coach job because he does not know how to talk to players. That apparently was not Charles’ experience.

Several current and former Chiefs players and coaches have defended Bieniemy, but McCoy has not changed his tune. One former Chiefs star even savagely trolled McCoy this week.