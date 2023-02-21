Tyreek Hill savagely trolls LeSean McCoy over Eric Bieniemy criticism

LeSean McCoy has made it no secret that he is not a fan of former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, and Tyreek Hill thinks he may know why.

McCoy, who played for the Chiefs for one season in 2019, has been highly critical of Bieniemy. After Bieniemy was named the offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders, McCoy questioned whether the coach can succeed without Andy Reid. McCoy also said Bieniemy had “nothing to do with the passing game at all” in Kansas City.

I wish him WELL but Washington don’t let the chiefs SUCCESS or coaching titles fool y’all… the traits or skills you need to be a good coordinator I haven’t seen or WITNESSED it … pic.twitter.com/Qtaes1irnx — LeSean Shady Mccoy (@CutonDime25) February 21, 2023

That was not the first time McCoy has bashed Bieniemy. The six-time Pro Bowl back said last year that Bieniemy has not landed a head coaching job because he does not know how to talk to players.

Following McCoy’s latest rant about Bieniemy, star wide receiver Tyreek Hill took to Twitter to troll his former teammate. Hill wrote that McCoy is just mad that Bieniemy got on Shady about ball security.

Shady mad Eb told him tuck that ball — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 21, 2023

Hill spent six seasons playing under Bieniemy in Kansas City, so he has a lot more experience working with him than McCoy. Other star players have publicly supported Bieniemy as well.

Reid also once offered an explanation for why McCoy might not like Bieniemy. Time will tell if Bieniemy is as overrated of a coach as McCoy believes.