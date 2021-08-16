Jamal Adams reportedly has strategy planned if Seahawks use franchise tag

The Seattle Seahawks have a great deal of leverage in their ongoing contract extension talks with Jamal Adams, at least on paper. Adams is under contract for this season, and the Seahawks could then use the franchise tag on him in 2022 and 2023. But if they go that route, Adams reportedly has a plan that might complicate things.

If Adams and the Seahawks cannot agree to an extension by next offseason, the team will likely place the franchise tag on its All-Pro safety — or should we say linebacker? According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Adams intends to file a grievance arguing he is a linebacker and not a safety if Seattle eventually uses the franchise tag on him.

The projected franchise tag for safeties in 2022 is $13.55 million. Linebackers who are tagged are expected to earn $17.87 million, so the difference is significant.

Adams had 9.5 sacks last season and was used in many blitzing scenarios. One of the holdups in his contract talks is likely that he wants to be paid top linebacker money rather than top safety money. If the Seahawks do wind up placing the franchise tag on him, whether he is considered a safety or linebacker will depend on how many snaps he plays at each position this season. That may impact how Seattle chooses to deploy him.

Of course, none of that will matter if the two sides come to an agreement. While the Seahawks appear to be playing hardball with Adams, head coach Pete Carroll insists he is not concerned about the situation.