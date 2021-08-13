Pete Carroll tries to downplay Jamal Adams contract concerns

As speculation continues to increase over Jamal Adams’ contract situation with the Seattle Seahawks, coach Pete Carroll is trying to soothe any concerns about Adams missing games.

Adams and the Seahawks are essentially locked in a standstill on contract negotiations, with the safety conducting a sort of “hold-in” by attending training camp but not practicing. With Adams entering the final year of his rookie deal, there is some urgency for the Seahawks to get something done.

As for whether Adams might miss Week 1, Carroll downplayed that Friday when asked about the possibility.

Asked Pete Carroll how possible it is Jamal Adams doesn’t play in #Seahawks opener Sept. 12 at Colts: “I can’t even imagine that.” @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/DVRmQsgRND — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 13, 2021

The Seahawks parted with two first-round picks to acquire Adams from the New York Jets. It’s hard to imagine nothing will get done, even though the team appears to be taking a very firm stance in talks. The two sides have a month, and things don’t appear to have turned toxic for now.