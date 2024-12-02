Ja’Marr Chase has brutal take on Bengals’ defensive issues

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase had a pretty brutal quote about the team’s recent defensive woes on Monday in the wake of yet another loss.

The Bengals fell 44-38 to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, the latest in a series of bad defensive performances. Cincinnati has not given up fewer than 24 points since Week 7, and not coincidentally, the team is just 1-4 over that span.

Chase was asked Monday if the defensive woes have left the offense feeling like they have to score on every drive now to give the team a chance. His answer was brutally honest.

“That’s kind of our expectation now,” Chase said. “Gotta find a way. They need to find a way. We gotta find a way.”

Ja'Marr Chase after the #Bengals 44-38 loss. Q: "Did you feel like you had to score every drive?"

A: "That's our expectations now." Good question from @Ben_Baby as well. @Fox19 pic.twitter.com/pBkw3XxGNa — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) December 1, 2024

The Bengals are now 4-8 and have probably lost out on any chance to make something of their season. This is happening despite an outstanding campaign from quarterback Joe Burrow, who now has 3,337 yards and 30 touchdown passes on the season.

Obviously, the Bengals have some questions to answer, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. The frustration may be spilling over to Chase and the offense as well, which may be a signal of bigger issues to come.