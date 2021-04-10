 Skip to main content
Ja’Marr Chase receives notable comparison from NFL evaluator

April 9, 2021
by Grey Papke

Ja'Marr Chase

While the quarterback class has garnered much of the attention ahead of the NFL Draft, talent evaluators are salivating over other players as they scout prospects.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport shared one comment he heard from a talent evaluator about LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. It was high praise, too: the scout believes Chase is the best wide receiver prospect since Julio Jones.

Jones was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons sixth overall in 2011. He has since had a Hall of Fame career, and became one of the best receivers of his generation. If Chase can get close to that, then he’ll be a huge success for whoever lands him.

Chase opted out of the 2020 season, but it doesn’t seem to have hurt him in the draft. No wonder his former college teammate is pushing hard to play with him again.

