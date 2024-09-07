 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, September 7, 2024

Latest Ja’Marr Chase injury update leads to jokes

September 7, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
JaMarr Chase on the sideline

Oct 8, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals updated wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase’s injury status on Saturday, and it was met with some serious skepticism on social media.

Chase was already listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report after a limited week of practice in the midst of his ongoing contract dispute. On Saturday, however, the Bengals added a new issue: Chase has an illness and remains questionable.

A lot of people immediately linked Chase’s illness to his contract dispute with the Bengals, suggesting he was sick of the Bengals’ front office not paying him.

For what it’s worth, Chase said during the week that he would play even without a new contract, though perhaps on a limited basis. There is no real reason to believe any of this is illegitimate, though it’s never a good sign to see a new issue pop up on a Saturday injury report.

Chase has two years left on his current deal, but wants a new contract anyway. The Bengals had reportedly been making an effort to get something done prior to Week 1, but as of Saturday, nothing appeared imminent.

Article Tags

Ja'Marr Chase
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus