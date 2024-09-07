Latest Ja’Marr Chase injury update leads to jokes

The Cincinnati Bengals updated wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase’s injury status on Saturday, and it was met with some serious skepticism on social media.

Chase was already listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report after a limited week of practice in the midst of his ongoing contract dispute. On Saturday, however, the Bengals added a new issue: Chase has an illness and remains questionable.

A lot of people immediately linked Chase’s illness to his contract dispute with the Bengals, suggesting he was sick of the Bengals’ front office not paying him.

Ja’Marr Chase (sick of not getting paid) questionable for Sunday https://t.co/bo3xwgxWMM — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 7, 2024

Ja’Marr Chase calling in sick for week 1 after not getting the contract extension he was promised pic.twitter.com/ZyLW9kzYuu — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) September 7, 2024

Ja’Marr Chase now listed with an illness. Longjeopardy. Rare condition.#Bengals #IYKYK — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) September 7, 2024

Now Jamaar Chase is reporting an illness; probably the dreaded “Lackacashfever” #NFL Only known cure is a long term contract — DMICMedia (@DmicMedia) September 7, 2024

Ja’Marr Chase sick (of the Bengals front office being cheap) – QUESTIONABLE (that’s he’s actually sick) https://t.co/Uqup5NHUEf — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) September 7, 2024

For what it’s worth, Chase said during the week that he would play even without a new contract, though perhaps on a limited basis. There is no real reason to believe any of this is illegitimate, though it’s never a good sign to see a new issue pop up on a Saturday injury report.

Chase has two years left on his current deal, but wants a new contract anyway. The Bengals had reportedly been making an effort to get something done prior to Week 1, but as of Saturday, nothing appeared imminent.