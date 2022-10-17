Ja’Marr Chase reveals where Joe Burrow got his LSU jersey from

Joe Burrow garnered a lot of attention on Sunday for wearing a Ja’Marr Chase LSU jersey in his first game in New Orleans since the 2020 National Championship. It turns out that wasn’t any old Chase jersey he was wearing, either.

According to Chase, Burrow texted him and asked if he had any jerseys he could make use of. The Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver admitted he had actually taken the jersey off his wall and given it to Burrow, but he did not know what his quarterback was planning to do with it until he saw Burrow’s arrival.

*Casually rips National Championship jersey off the wall* pic.twitter.com/fWQvKMLV3c — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 17, 2022

Burrow’s jersey choice got plenty of attention prior to the game. The Bengals went on to win 30-26, with both Burrow and Chase playing major roles in the victory.

Chase probably wouldn’t trust just anyone with one of his old jerseys, either, but he and Burrow are uncommonly close. It made for a pretty great outfit on Sunday.