Ja’Marr Chase drops big hint about Joe Burrow’s status

September 22, 2023
by Grey Papke
JaMarr chase without a helmet

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) walks for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the New York Jets and the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer/USA TODAY NETWORK

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase dropped a significant hint about quarterback Joe Burrow’s health and his potential status for Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Chase was asked about Burrow’s health after practice Friday, and the star wide receiver said he was hoping Burrow would not play because he does not believe Burrow is fully healthy. He also predicted that Burrow would ultimately sit out the game.

“If I had to guess, I would say no. I’m saying no because I’ve been telling him no,” Chase said of Burrow’s Monday status.

Chase also said he doubted that Burrow had ever been 100 percent, even at the start of the season.

Burrow suffered a calf injury in training camp and did not play in preseason. He has not looked sharp in either of his two regular season appearances, and there were doubts about his Week 3 status after he aggravated the injury in a loss to Baltimore.

Chase openly said he did not want Burrow to rush back from his injury if he was less than 100 percent. Perhaps he was correct all along.

