 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, September 6, 2024

Ja’Marr Chase had great quote on Justin Jefferson’s contract

September 6, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read
Ja'Marr Chase waves after a catch

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) waives after converting a third down during the game winning final Cincinnati Bengals drive in the fourth quarter of the NFL game on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Kansas City Chiefs 34-31. Photo Credit: Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ja’Marr Chase delivered a great quote about Justin Jefferson’s contract.

There have been some rumors suggesting that Chase wants to receive more money than Jefferson on his next contract. A specific report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport said that Chase even just wanted to beat Jefferson’s contract by a cent, if needed. That’s apparently not how Chase sees things.

The Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver was asked about the rumor Friday and had a spectacular response.

“If I want to beat Justin (Jefferson), I’m going to beat the s–t out of Justin. Not by a penny, brother,” Chase said.

You can see the video but beware of the curse word:

That’s pretty epic.

Jefferson received a 4-year, $140 million contract from the Minnesota Vikings in June. The deal made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. Chase has his eyes on more money than that.

Chase and Jefferson were teammates in college at LSU. Now they’re competitors on different NFL teams, and also competitors in the financial realm.

Chase is in the fourth year of his rookie contract. The Bengals have already exercised their $21.8 million fifth-year option to lock in the former first-round pick for 2025. The 24-year-old receiver caught a career-high 100 passes for 1,216 yards and 7 touchdowns across 16 games last season.

Article Tags

Ja'Marr ChaseJustin Jefferson
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus