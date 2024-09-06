Ja’Marr Chase had great quote on Justin Jefferson’s contract

Ja’Marr Chase delivered a great quote about Justin Jefferson’s contract.

There have been some rumors suggesting that Chase wants to receive more money than Jefferson on his next contract. A specific report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport said that Chase even just wanted to beat Jefferson’s contract by a cent, if needed. That’s apparently not how Chase sees things.

The Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver was asked about the rumor Friday and had a spectacular response.

“If I want to beat Justin (Jefferson), I’m going to beat the s–t out of Justin. Not by a penny, brother,” Chase said.

You can see the video but beware of the curse word:

That’s pretty epic.

Jefferson received a 4-year, $140 million contract from the Minnesota Vikings in June. The deal made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. Chase has his eyes on more money than that.

Chase and Jefferson were teammates in college at LSU. Now they’re competitors on different NFL teams, and also competitors in the financial realm.

Chase is in the fourth year of his rookie contract. The Bengals have already exercised their $21.8 million fifth-year option to lock in the former first-round pick for 2025. The 24-year-old receiver caught a career-high 100 passes for 1,216 yards and 7 touchdowns across 16 games last season.