Ja’Marr Chase had unusual goal on game-winning TD celebration

October 16, 2022
by Grey Papke
Ja'Marr Chase waves after a catch

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) waives after converting a third down during the game winning final Cincinnati Bengals drive in the fourth quarter of the NFL game on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Kansas City Chiefs 34-31. Photo Credit: Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ja’Marr Chase had a monster game on Sunday as he helped lead the Cincinnati Bengals to a 30-26 victory over the New Orleans Saints. As good as his performance was, one goal he set for himself ultimately was left unfulfilled.

Chase caught a 60-yard touchdown pass from Joe Burrow with two minutes left in the fourth quarter to put the Bengals ahead for good. His touchdown celebration included what appeared to be a rather half-hearted punt attempt.

After the game, Chase said he had actually been trying to punt the ball into the stands in search of a fine from the league.

Why? Who knows. Because Chase wanted to, presumably. He has already been fined once this season, so perhaps he’s making it a personal goal to add to the total.

Ultimately, Chase’s kick seemed to be fairly timid, and he’s probably not going to get fined for it. He’ll have to settle for a much-needed win instead.

