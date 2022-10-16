Ja’Marr Chase had unusual goal on game-winning TD celebration

Ja’Marr Chase had a monster game on Sunday as he helped lead the Cincinnati Bengals to a 30-26 victory over the New Orleans Saints. As good as his performance was, one goal he set for himself ultimately was left unfulfilled.

Chase caught a 60-yard touchdown pass from Joe Burrow with two minutes left in the fourth quarter to put the Bengals ahead for good. His touchdown celebration included what appeared to be a rather half-hearted punt attempt.

After the game, Chase said he had actually been trying to punt the ball into the stands in search of a fine from the league.

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase said he was trying to punt the ball into the stands and get a fine on his game-winning touchdown. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) October 16, 2022

Why? Who knows. Because Chase wanted to, presumably. He has already been fined once this season, so perhaps he’s making it a personal goal to add to the total.

Ultimately, Chase’s kick seemed to be fairly timid, and he’s probably not going to get fined for it. He’ll have to settle for a much-needed win instead.