Ja’Marr Chase trolls Chiefs on social media over Super Bowl loss

February 10, 2025
by Darryn Albert
JaMarr Chase on the sideline

Oct 8, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

One of the Kansas City Chiefs’ biggest in-conference rivals is definitely enjoying their downfall right now.

Cincinnati Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase took to his Instagram Story late Sunday night to troll the Chiefs over their 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. Chase reposted a meme image indicating that the Bengals were delighting in seeing the Eagles destroy the Chiefs. Take a look.

The Bengals, who failed to make the playoffs this year, saw their 2022 season end at the hands of the Chiefs in the AFC title game. But they remain the only AFC team of the last half-decade to knock Kansas City out of the playoffs, having beaten the Chiefs in the 2021 season to make the Super Bowl (where Cincinnati would eventually lose to the Los Angeles Rams).

The four-time Pro Bowler Chase in particular is not at all fond of Kansas City. In the past, Chase has offered shady comments about Kansas City’s defensive personnel and has even gotten in some subtle shots at Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. While Chase has his own delicate situation to figure out this offseason in the form of his contract talks with the Bengals, he is at least taking some time right now to revel in Kansas City’s misery.