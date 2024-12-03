Everyone said the same thing about Jameis Winston after wild MNF game

Jameis Winston on Monday put on a vintage performance against the Denver Broncos. While such a statement would sound like a good thing when said about most other NFL quarterbacks, it’s more of a mixed bag for Winston.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback set the single-game franchise record for passing yards against the Broncos with an eye-popping 34/58 passing clip for 497 yards with four touchdowns. But at the same time, Winston also threw three backbreaking interceptions to lose the game 41-32 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo.

Two of Winston’s three interceptions were returned for a touchdown, including the decisive pick-six on the Browns’ penultimate drive that sealed the Browns’ fate.

Fans on social media all said the same thing about Monday night’s Broncos-Browns matchup: it was the full Jameis Winston experience.

Most NFL fans are fully aware of Winston’s reputation as a gunslinging QB who makes incredible plays but also makes equally brutal errors.

Winston memorably led the NFL in both passing yards (5,109) and interceptions thrown (30) back in 2019. Only 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson had more passing TDs (36) than Winston (33) that year. That trick-or-treat side of Winston was on full display Monday against the Broncos.

While you’ll never know what you’re going to get from Winston on the field, most fans can agree that the Browns QB gives the best pregame speeches in the entire NFL.