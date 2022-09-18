Buccaneers star had brutal comment about Jameis Winston

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White had a pretty brutal take on his former teammate Jameis Winston following Sunday’s win.

The Buccaneers beat the Saints 20-10 Sunday thanks in large part to second half struggles on the part of Winston. The New Orleans Saints quarterback threw three interceptions in the fourth quarter, including a pick-six to Tampa Bay safety Mike Edwards that effectively killed off the game.

White was a rookie linebacker for the Buccaneers in 2019, which was Winston’s final season with the team. The linebacker clearly has not forgotten about playing with Winston, and delivered a brutal postgame assessment of the quarterback.

Devin White throwing shade on Winston pic.twitter.com/Lc6AxnQaIi — JC Allen (@JCAllenNFL) September 18, 2022

“When Jameis left our team, everybody knows what he did that last year. We feel like we had a great defense then, and he threw 30 picks, and we just knew he would give us the ball,” White said.

Ouch. White even got the number correct — Winston did throw 30 interceptions during the 2019 season. That offseason, the Buccaneers replaced him with Tom Brady, and went on to win the Super Bowl. White is pretty much saying that the Buccaneers were almost expecting Winston to throw some interceptions, and the plan was to take advantage of that.

This is a pretty strong indictment of a former teammate, but it’s tough to argue with anything White said. Even so, this probably will not do anything to de-escalate what has become a rather heated rivalry in recent years.