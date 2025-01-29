Jameis Winston lands big job for Super Bowl

Jameis Winston proved with the Cleveland Browns this season that he is still capable of capturing the attention of fans, and the veteran quarterback has parlayed that popularity into a media gig for the Super Bowl.

Winston has agreed to a deal to work for FOX Sports Digital leading up to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, La., according to a report from Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports.

Winston played for the New Orleans Saints from 2020-2023. FOX has tasked him with creating content around the New Orleans area to showcase his favorite dining and entertainment spots.

If Winston brings a fraction of the energy he exhibited when he started games for the Browns this season, his segments with FOX should be worth watching. Though his stat lines were always an adventure, Winston captivated audiences with his incredible pregame speeches and surreal postgame quotes. Fans couldn’t get enough of the Jameis Winston experience.

Winston is set to become a free agent, but he should have no problem landing a backup job somewhere in 2025. If he were to decide not to play, he would immediately become a coveted media free agent.