Jameis Winston shares two-word message after re-signing with Saints

Jameis Winston is returning to the New Orleans Saints and is pumped about the news.

Winston agreed to a one-year deal with the Saints worth up to $12 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

After the deal was reported, Winston tweeted a two-word message: “Who Dat!”

Who Dat is the battle cry for Saints fans. Winston also included several Fleur-de-lis emojis in his tweet.

Based on the contract he received, it is our belief that Winston will not be assumed as the Saints’ starter. A contract worth up to $12 million is much closer to top backup money than it is starting quarterback money.

The Saints also agreed to a new contract deal with Taysom Hill, though his $140 million figure isn’t what it seems.

Winston and Hill will almost certainly compete for the starting quarterback job. Hill went 3-1 when filling in for Drew Brees last season, but he is not a long-term solution. Some think Winston will thrive under coach Sean Payton.