Joe Flacco reveals what it would take for him to return to Browns

Joe Flacco experienced a career renaissance with the Cleveland Browns last season, but he is not fully committed to returning for one big reason.

In a Wednesday interview with Sirius XM, Flacco said the option to return to Cleveland was one he would strongly consider. However, his priority is to try to find a starting job somewhere. If that does not materialize, he would love to return to the Browns as a backup.

“I can tell you that, all things equal, Cleveland is definitely the place that I would feel best about,” Flacco said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “Then you have to get into the world of, is somebody actually going to give me a chance to play, and all the different things that go into that.

“But I can’t help but have a special feeling about Cleveland, just because of the few weeks that I spent there and how great the city was. And, listen, at the end of the day, I don’t necessarily want that to be a huge part of, or all of the decision. But I do think it will factor into the decision, if I end up having a decision to make.”

It is not clear if Flacco will have a chance to land a starting job anywhere. The likes of Russell Wilson and Kirk Cousins are both available and will be viewed as superior options. However, teams that strike out in both free agency and the draft may take a second look at Flacco.

Flacco has made clear that he is fond of the Browns, but they remain committed to Deshaun Watson as their starting quarterback. The team would welcome him back, but it would have to be on their terms.