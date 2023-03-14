Jameis Winston signs deal to be backup QB

Jameis Winston’s hopes of being an NFL starter have not ended, but he has accepted a job as a backup quarterback this year.

Winston agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal to return to the New Orleans Saints. The contract can be worth up to $8 million with incentives.

The Saints signed Derek Carr last week, which took Winston out of contention to start for the team in 2023. The Saints offered to restructure Winston’s deal for 2023 and said they would cut him if he did not agree to it. Winston agreed to restructure his contract.

The No. 1 overall pick in 2015, Winston has been with the Saints since 2020. He passed for 858 yards, 4 touchdowns and 5 interceptions last season as Andy Dalton drew most of the starts for New Orleans.

In the 2023 season, Winston will be two years removed from tearing the ACL and MCL in his knee. The Saints went 7-10 last season and believe they can be a playoff team with some better quarterback play.