Jameis Winston appears to take a shot at his former team Browns

The New York Giants are on bye this week, and Jameis Winston thus apparently had some time to hate-watch his former team.

The Cleveland Browns lost again on Sunday, falling to the fellow bottom-feeder Tennessee Titans by a final score of 31-29. In a pivotal moment during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio, the Browns controversially decided to pull quarterback Shedeur Sanders for a potential game-tying two-point try in favor of running some trickery instead.

A direct snap to running back Quinshon Judkins quickly devolved into a comical disaster as Cleveland completely faceplanted on the two-point attempt. You can see the video of the ludicrous sequence here.

In a post to social media posted just minutes after the two-point attempt occurred, the Giants quarterback Winston penned a shady message.

“Watched and played a lot of football and that’s just not right,” wrote Winston. “No way.”

The rookie quarterback Sanders had a strong game on Sunday, throwing for 364 yards and three touchdowns on top of adding another 29 yards and a touchdown on the ground. But it appears that the Browns did not trust him enough on the key two-point attempt in the clutch, only furthering the theory that Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski is supposedly sabotaging Sanders.

As for the former Pro Bowler Winston, he himself played for Stefanski and the Browns during the 2024 season. That year was characterized by some quarterback turmoil as well with Winston moving in and out of the starting lineup over the course of the season. Now it appears that Winston is more than happy to criticize the Browns’ handling of the QB spot from afar.