Jameis Winston to start for Saints in Week 1

Jameis Winston played extremely well in the New Orleans Saints’ second preseason game earlier this week, and it sounds like he did enough to prove to head coach Sean Payton that he deserves to start.

Payton informed Saints players on Friday morning that Winston will be the team’s starting quarterback in Week 1, according to multiple reports. Winston had been competing with Taysom Hill for the job.

Winston completed 9-of-10 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He did not throw any interceptions, which is noteworthy considering that is something that has plagued him throughout his career.

Prior to Monday night’s game, Payton expressed disappointment with how the quarterback competition was going. There was initially some thinking that Payton wanted to start Hill, but Winston has always made the most sense.