Jameis Winston, wife Breion Allen expecting second child

Jameis Winston is having a very busy offseason.

Winston and his longtime girlfriend Breion Allen got married back in March in a private ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic. Winston has since signed with the New Orleans Saints to back up Drew Brees, and he will be adding a baby to the mix before long. On Monday, Mrs. Winston announced that she and Jameis are expecting their second child together — a boy.

Jameis and Breion have a son, Malachi, who recently turned 2. He’ll be getting a brother in January 2021.

Winston and Allen have been together since the quarterback was a star at Florida State. Allen has stayed with Jameis through the disturbing allegations he faced in college, and she has always been quick to defend him against critics.

Winston was replaced by Tom Brady in Tampa Bay at the start of the offseason, and he is determined to revive his career with Sean Payton in New Orleans.