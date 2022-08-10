Jameson Williams reached out to ex-Lion about new jersey number

Detroit Lions rookie Jameson Williams has officially claimed his jersey number, and it’s one that has some recent significance for the franchise. Fortunately, that was not lost on Williams.

Williams officially switched his jersey to No. 9, which is the same number quarterback Matthew Stafford wore during his Lions career. According to Eric Woodyard of ESPN, Williams actually reached out to Stafford via text to get Stafford’s approval before making the switch.

#Lions rookie Jameson Williams has officially switched his jersey to No. 9 — Matthew Stafford’s old Detroit number. He was looking for a single digit number and actually reached out to Stafford on his own via text as an act of courtesy, according to a source. Classy move. pic.twitter.com/wzkhJmQRQd — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) August 10, 2022

Stafford was only traded last offseason. While one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in franchise history, the Lions obviously have not retired his number this quickly, and maybe they never will. Still, it’s pretty cool of Williams to reach out and make sure there were no issues there.

Williams definitely has a thing for meaningful jersey numbers. If the wide receiver performs well enough, he certainly has a shot to make No. 9 his own, regardless of the history associated with it.