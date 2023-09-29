 Skip to main content
Jameson Williams set for early return after NFL adjusts gambling rules

September 29, 2023
by Grey Papke
Jameson Williams smiles at practice

First-round pick Jameson Williams after Detroit Lions rookie minicamp Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the Allen Park practice facility. Credit: Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

The NFL made significant changes to its gambling policy on Friday, and they are good news for Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams.

In a memo, commissioner Roger Goodell announced stiffer penalties for players who are found to have gambled on NFL games, with players now subject to a one-year suspension if they bet on NFL games and a two-year ban if they bet on their own team. Accordingly, penalties for betting on non-NFL games from team facilities have been slightly relaxed, with a first violation now leading to a two-game suspension.

This is good news for Williams, who has already sat out four games this season after apparently betting on non-NFL games while at Detroit’s facility. Williams was originally given a six-game suspension, but with penalties reduced, Williams will now be reinstated immediately.

This is an unexpected boost for the Lions, who were already 3-1 after beating the Green Bay Packers convincingly on Thursday. Williams, the No. 12 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has not really had a chance to show what he can due thanks to injuries and his suspension, but now the team will be able to work him into the offense sooner than they expected.

