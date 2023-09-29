Jameson Williams set for early return after NFL adjusts gambling rules

The NFL made significant changes to its gambling policy on Friday, and they are good news for Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams.

In a memo, commissioner Roger Goodell announced stiffer penalties for players who are found to have gambled on NFL games, with players now subject to a one-year suspension if they bet on NFL games and a two-year ban if they bet on their own team. Accordingly, penalties for betting on non-NFL games from team facilities have been slightly relaxed, with a first violation now leading to a two-game suspension.

Betting on non-NFL sports from the workplace now will lead to this discipline:

🏈First violation – two game suspension without pay

🏈Second violation – six game suspension without pay

🏈Third violation – suspension without pay for at least one year https://t.co/g6fnyFl8Lv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 29, 2023

This is good news for Williams, who has already sat out four games this season after apparently betting on non-NFL games while at Detroit’s facility. Williams was originally given a six-game suspension, but with penalties reduced, Williams will now be reinstated immediately.

As a result of gambling policy changes, Titans’ OT Nick Petit-Frere and Lions’ WR Jameson Williams will be reinstated effective on Monday. They each had served four game suspensions for violations of the league’s gambling policy. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 29, 2023

This is an unexpected boost for the Lions, who were already 3-1 after beating the Green Bay Packers convincingly on Thursday. Williams, the No. 12 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has not really had a chance to show what he can due thanks to injuries and his suspension, but now the team will be able to work him into the offense sooner than they expected.