Jamey Rootes resigns as Texans president

The Houston Texans have gone through some significant organizational changes over the past several months, and another high-level executive is now leaving the team.

Texans president Jamey Rootes resigned from his position on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He had been with the team for more than 20 years, and the Texans previously said Rootes was “responsible for all business functions of the club.”

As Schefter notes, the Texans fired director of football administration Kevin Kracjcovic and equipment manager Mike Parson last week. The moves were questioned both within and outside the organization.

You have to wonder if Rootes’ decision has anything to do with the turmoil in Houston. Deshaun Watson is seeking a trade, and there have been reports that he and several other veteran players are unhappy with the direction of the franchise. Despite that, the Texans are reportedly adamant about keeping Watson.

J.J. Watt, who could also be on his way out of Houston, sent an interesting tweet recently about one of the moves the Texans made. You can see the tweet here.

The general consensus is that the Texans are a mess at the moment. Their president stepping down certainly doesn’t help their image.