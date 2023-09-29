Jared Goff calls out Ryan Fitzpatrick in awkward postgame moment

Jared Goff led the Detroit Lions to a big divisional win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night, and the quarterback had a strong message for one of his doubters after the game.

During Amazon Prime’s pregame coverage of “Thursday Night Football,” analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick referred to Goff as a “poor man’s Matt Ryan.” Goff caught wind of the remark before he joined Fitzpatrick and the rest of the Amazon crew for an interview after Detroit’s convincing 34-20 victory.

SPICY! Jared Goff hears all the noise!#TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/oH1KgOCe9Y — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) September 29, 2023

“I hope it was up to your standards. I didn’t know I was a poor man’s anything, but that’s OK. I heard about it,” Goff said.

Goff’s performance was not exactly stellar. He went 19/28 for 210 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception. He played well enough to get the job done, however, so you can’t blame him for calling out the former journeyman backup.

The reality for Goff is that many viewed him as a bridge quarterback for the Lions and a throw-in with the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams. Instead, Goff has held down the starting job in Detroit for three seasons and counting. The Lions just barely missed the playoffs with their 9-8 finish last season and are off to a 3-1 start this year.

Fitzpatrick has delivered plenty of hot takes since he joined Amazon, but he probably did not expect Goff to hear about that one so quickly.