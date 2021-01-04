Jared Goff trending toward missing playoff game against Seahawks?

The Los Angeles Rams clinched their spot in the postseason with a win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, but they have plenty to be concerned about heading into their playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks. Most notably, of course, is the status of Jared Goff.

Goff underwent thumb surgery a week ago with a goal of being able to return for the playoffs. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the quarterback is facing an uphill battle and the Rams understand they may need to turn to John Wolford again.

On the #Rams & QB Jared Goff: While no one has ruled Goff out for Saturday vs. the #Seahawks, it’s expected to be challenging for him to play. He was able to throw Sunday, which is good. But 12 days after thumb surgery, in the cold, it'll be difficult. Could be more John Wolford. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 4, 2021

Sean McVay was asked about Goff’s status following Sunday’s win, and the Rams head coach did not sound all that optimistic. Some interpreted that as gamesmanship, but it sounds like there’s a good chance the Rams will have to try to win a road playoff game with a QB making only his second NFL start.

Wolford, a former Wake Forest quarterback, went 22/38 for 231 yards and an interception in Sunday’s win. Seattle’s defense has played well down the stretch and would present a number of challenges for him and the Rams.