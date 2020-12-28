Jared Goff status update: QB unlikely to play in Week 17 due to thumb injury

Jared Goff is not expected to play in Week 17 for the Los Angeles Rams due to his thumb injury, according to a report.

NFL Media’s Michael Silver reported on Sunday night that Goff will need surgery at some point and that the injury could be season-ending.

More on Goff from @RapSheet and me: He will wait to see how the thumb is after the swelling goes down, but it is unlikely he'll play next Sunday vs. Arizona. Could well be a season-ending injury. Will need surgery to repair. He reset the thumb himself on the field. Tough guy. https://t.co/4pjAZxpp5p — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) December 28, 2020

Goff dislocated the thumb on his throwing hand when he hit it on a helmet in the fourth quarter of the Rams’ loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The injury looked nasty (you can see it here if you dare). Goff popped his thumb back in place and continued to play, but he still has a broken thumb.

John Wolford could very well end up getting the start for the Rams in a Week 17 game against the Cardinals with a playoff spot possibly on the line.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC-BY 4.0