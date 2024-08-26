Jarrett Stidham reacts after losing Broncos’ starting QB job

Jarrett Stidham has become somewhat of a forgotten man in Denver, but he doesn’t want that to be the case.

The Broncos last week named Bo Nix their starting quarterback. That development has left Stidham and Zach Wilson battling for the backup job.

Though he lost out on the starting job, Stidham is maintaining a positive, team-first attitude. He shared a photo to his Instagram Story Monday of the three quarterbacks standing side-by-side during practice.

For his caption, Stidham wrote, “Iron sharpens iron. Building something special with these two and this team!”

Stidham may be trying to get fans back on his side after saying he was “very disappointed” not to win the starting job.

The former Auburn QB is expected to be the Broncos’ backup quarterback, with Zach Wilson potentially being kept on the roster as a third quarterback.

Stidham has made four starts over the last two seasons. He has passed for 1,422 yards and 8 touchdowns during his NFL career.