Jason Garrett goes viral for his prediction about Cowboys

Despite firing him roughly three years ago, the Dallas Cowboys can still make Jason Garrett look good from time to time.

The former Cowboys coach Garrett, who is now a studio analyst for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” went viral for his pregame prediction about the team, who were playing on the “SNF” slot for the week. Garrett predicted that the Cowboys would defeat the Indianapolis Colts “by 40.”

"Cowboys are gonna win by 40 tonight." #DallasCowboys Jason Garrett is CONFIDENT. pic.twitter.com/SjjlfqkYxn — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 5, 2022

Many brushed off Garrett’s comments as television bluster. It did not look too good for him either after Dallas entered the fourth quarter only up 21-19. But the Cowboys laid the hurt on the Colts in the last 15 minutes, outscoring them 33-0 (yes, really). Thanks to two interceptions, two fumble recoveries (including one that was returned all the way for a score), and four offensive touchdowns in just that last period, Dallas won by a laugher of a 54-19 final.

While the Cowboys were “only” victorious by 35 and not 40, Garrett still got credit for his pretty darn good prediction.

Jason Garrett called it!

🎥: NFL pic.twitter.com/QYniIVQ8Lm — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 5, 2022

Dallas was a pretty heavy favorite against the four-win Colts, especially with the Cowboys’ elite D getting to tee off on a very turnover-prone Indianapolis offense. But Garrett was the only one who was able to predict a victory of that magnitude.

After coaching the Cowboys from 2011 to 2019 and then briefly serving as the offensive coordinator of the New York Giants, Garrett joined the NBC broadcast team earlier this year. He has been on a real hot streak lately of great TV moments.